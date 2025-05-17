Southern Kentucky chicken farm destroyed by storm

TODD COUNTY, KY — A Todd County, Kentucky, chicken farm near Elkton was destroyed during Friday night's storms.

The tornado struck around 7 p.m., devastating four barns that housed 10,000 chickens each, so about 40,000 chickens total.

Cleanup crews arrived at the scene at 4 a.m. to begin recovery efforts after the powerful storm scattered chickens as far as 2 miles from the property.

A catching crew works to recover as many surviving chickens as possible, though some will need to be euthanized.

The farm owner says he plans to rebuild even after the cleanup. Unfortunately, no people were injured in the storm.

