Southern States Join To Promote Civil Rights Tourism

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Southern states have banded together to promote Civil Rights tourism across the region.

Fourteen states including all of the Deep South have joined to promote the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. It's a tourism website and campaign that will highlight about 130 sites linked to the modern Civil Rights movement.

The joint effort was unveiled as part of the MLK holiday weekend.

Individual Southern states have used such promotions for years, but Alabama tourism director Lee Sentell said the states have never before joined together in a single push to bolster Civil Rights tourism.

Most states participating in the promotion have been part of Travel South USA, funded by state tourism agencies. The organization has launched civilrightstrail.com and has placed advertisements to promote the trail. Visit the trail online to learn more about multiple sites available in several cities, including Nashville.