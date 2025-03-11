Southwest Airlines ending free checked bags policy starting May 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big changes are coming to Southwest Airlines.

Beginning May 28, Southwest Airlines will no longer be able to say bags fly free for everyone.

Only Southwest's most elite Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members and passengers who book their top-tier Business Select fares will receive two free checked bags.

Those who are frequent flyer A-List Members, Southwest-branded credit card holders and other select customers will be allowed one checked bag.

