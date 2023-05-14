Southwest Airlines' first ever mother-daughter pilot duo receive a special in-flight musical surprise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In honor of Mother's Day, Southwest Airlines' first ever mother-daughter pilot duo Holly and Keely Petitt received a special surprise from country music artist, Honey Country 35,000 feet in the air.

To celebrate this amazing milestone, Honey Country serenaded the two and a plane full of passengers with the song "Got It from My Mama" on a flight from Nashville to New York.

Holly Petitt was able to speak to the passengers before the performance took place, honoring her own mother, aunt and all the passengers who happened to be mothers.

The airline posted a video of the in-flight performance on Instagram.