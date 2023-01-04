Southwest Airlines gives update on doing right by customers impacted by holiday meltdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following the holiday chaos, Southwest Airlines has been working quickly to make things right with customers. Most passengers have been able to find their way home, but many are still without their luggage.

While the airline realizes no amount of apologies can make up for the nightmare people experienced, they are working around the clock to take care of those affected.

Southwest recently let some passengers know that they would receive 25,000 frequent flyer bonus points as a "gesture of goodwill." That amounts to around $300.

CEO Bob Jordan said those who have requested refunds or are waiting to be reunited with their lost bags should know those are being handled with urgency and they appreciate the patience.

But for some, that effort isn't good enough. One passenger is suing the airline after their experience saying the airline only offered a credit after cancelling flights and not a refund.

The suit is seeking damages for passengers on Southwest flights canceled since Dec. 24, and who did not receive refunds or expense reimbursements. Southwest had no comment, but said efforts are underway to to do right by customers.

While the refunds may take some time, Southwest officials said they're on track to get the majority if not all bags shipped to people later this week.