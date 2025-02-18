Southwest Airlines is slashing 15% of its corporate workforce, its first major layoffs in 53 years

Southwest Airlines is eliminating 1,750 jobs, or 15% of its corporate workforce, in the first major layoffs in the company's 53-year history.
The Dallas-based airline said Monday that the job cuts would be focused almost entirely on "corporate overhead and leadership positions," including senior leadership and directors.
Eleven senior leadership positions, representing 15% of the company's senior management committee, are also being eliminated.
Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said the job cuts are part of a plan by the airline to slash costs and transform the company into a "leaner, faster, and more agile organization in a statement.
