Southwest flights canceled in Nashville over air traffic control, weather

Charles Dharapak/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted at 7:56 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 09:00:26-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After dozens of outbound Southwest flights canceled out of Nashville, officials acknowledged Sunday morning the airline was having issues.

"Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend as we work to recover our operation. We’re working diligently to accommodate affected Customers as quickly as possible," Southwest officials said in a statement to NewsChannel 5.

The airline is urging customers whose travel is affected to explore self-service rebooking options and check their flight status on Southwest.com.

