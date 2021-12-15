Watch
News

Actions

Span of Memphis street renamed for slain rapper Young Dolph

items.[0].image.alt
Adrian Sainz/AP
A street sign is unveiled to honor slain rapper Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Police said Young Dolph was killed Nov. 17 while buying cookies at his favorite bakery. No arrests have been made. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
Rapper Killed Young Dolph
Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 16:57:57-05

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Family and friends of slain rapper Young Dolph have remembered him as a generous philanthropist, skilled businessman and loving father at a ceremony renaming a street for him in the same area of Memphis where he grew up — and also was killed.

Wednesday's ceremony came weeks after the rapper was fatally shot Nov. 17 while picking up cookies at his favorite bakery.

The rapper’s 7-year-old son stood on a ladder and pulled a string to remove the cover off the brown and gold street sign bearing the rapper's real name, Adolph Thornton Jr.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast