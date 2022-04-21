Watch
Spay and neuter grants available for Tennessee animal shelters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say animal shelters in Tennessee can apply for grants for low-cost spay and neuter services.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says grants are available to shelters run by local governments or nonprofit organizations that spay and neuter animals.

Funds are available through special license plate purchases under a program directed by the department.

The department says grants are based on the number of animals and counties the organization or shelter serves. Those that serve economically distressed counties are given priority.

The application period is open until May 13. More information on how to apply can be found on the department's website.

