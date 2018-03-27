Speaker Harwell Calls For Representative Byrd's Resignation

Mostly Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Speaker Beth Harwell called on one of her colleagues to step down amid reports of sexual misconduct.
She said Representative David Byrd should resign. The reports of misconduct stem from before his time as a politician.
In a statement to NewsChannel 5, Harwell said it would be best if Byrd, a Republican from Wayne County, resigned so the "general assembly can get back to work."
It's the second time in her tenure as speaker that Harwell has had to deal with misconduct allegations: Jeremy Durham stepped down in 2016 amid multiple investigations into his conduct.