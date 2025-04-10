Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton expected to testify in case against former House Speaker Glen Casada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton is expected to testify in the case against former House Speaker Glen Casada.

Casada and former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including conspiracy to commit bribery and accept kickbacks, while Casada was serving his last few months as a representative for Williamson County.

Both of them pleaded not guilty. Those charges came after a 2021 raid of Casada's home and office.

According to the indictment, beginning in October 2019, Casada, Cothren, as well as another conspirator engaged in a fraudulent scheme to enrich themselves "by exploiting Casada and the other conspirator’s official positions as legislators to obtain State approval of Phoenix Solutions as a Mailer Program vendor to provide constituent mail services to members of the Tennessee General Assembly."

According to recent court documents, Sexton will testify about the "requirements of the Postage and Printing Allowance."

