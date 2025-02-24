Special Olympics Bid Committee visiting Nashville, touring venues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is in the running to host the Special Olympics USA Games in 2030.

This week a committee from the Special Olympics is in Nashville touring some possible venues. It's all part of the process for Music City to land the bid to host the games.

"I have tried bowling skiing, snowboarding, swimming, bocce ball," said Halladay White, a Special Olympics athlete.

White has been participating in the Special Olympics for the past 14 years.

"We had a swim meet. And I got two silvers and one gold," White said.

However, she experienced a few more athletic firsts on Monday.

"I got to touch the ice in the area where they play. I got to touch it," White said.

White joined the bid selection committee from the Special Olympics on their tour of Nashville on Monday.

The day started at the Omni Hotel, then the group went to Bridgestone Arena for a behind-the-scenes look.

"They're asking a lot of questions and they're writing things down so I'm hoping maybe that's a good thing," White said.

Justin Bradford with Special Olympics of Tennessee said the games could bring around $100 million in economic impact to Nashville.

He explained the pitch local Special Olympics leaders are hoping will win the bid.

"Our pitch is that it is an athlete-centered event. We want to make sure Special Olympics athletes, they're coming to Nashville potentially in 2030, have the most memorable life-changing experience they could have," said Justin Bradford, Special Olympics Tennessee Director of Communication.

Bradford said bringing the games to Nashville has been in the works for more than 4 years.

"Nashville is where people come to fulfill their dreams and we want to make sure that in 2030 they're going to be able to do that," Bradford said.

For White and other Special Olympic athletes, where you finish may not be the most important part.

"They're there whether you don't get a medal you want or you do get a medal, they're there cheering you on," White said.

However, she's hoping Nashville will take the top spot in the bid for the games.

Leaders with the Special Olympics of Tennessee said they hope to hear some sort of decision from the committee by sometime in April.

Nashville is one of two finalists for the games, along with Cleveland, Ohio.

