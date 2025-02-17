Special Olympics Tennessee announces bid to host the 2030 Special Olympics in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Special Olympics Tennessee has announced its bid to host the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games in Music City!

If the bid is awarded, Nashville would welcome more than 4,000 athletes from across the country to compete in over 17 sports. There will also be thousands of volunteers as well.

"It will be the largest inclusive event ever held in the city of Nashville," said Adam Germek. "This will be the first sporting event of its kind to be in our city."

The event would take place in June 2030.

"We aim to not only showcase the incredible talent of our athletes, but also the remarkable spirit of our community, one that embraces every individual, no matter their abilities," added Germek.

