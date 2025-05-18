Special Olympics Tennessee Summer Games bring 1,200 athletes to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Special Olympics Tennessee Summer Games are bringing 1,200 athletes from across the state to Lipscomb University to compete this weekend.

The games kicked off with an opening ceremony on Friday and had their first day of competition on Saturday.

Sunday's competitions begin at 8 a.m. and include track and field, powerlifting, pickleball ball and bocce ball.

These events are made possible with volunteers doing everything from timekeeping, to handing out medals, and helping with set up.

Even if you didn't sign up to volunteer, you're still welcome to attend and cheer on the athletes.

You can hear from an athlete and his coach by watching their live interview in the video attached to this story. Have questions about the events or how to get involved next year? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.