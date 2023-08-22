Special Session Review: Protests, mental health, gun violence and more in our hour-long special
We cover protests, mental health, the gun debate and more in this hour-long special session review
Posted at 7:30 PM, Aug 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Special session officially began at 4 p.m. August 21.
Watch NewsChannel 5's hour-long special to hear from protestors, learn how mental health plays into the issue of guns and legislation and understand Covenant families' desires for legislation ahead of the special session.
