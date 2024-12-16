Speeding vehicle goes airborne, crashes in downtown Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car plowed through the downtown square in Lebanon this weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damage. And it's all caught on camera.

At 3:25 a.m. Sunday, our NewsChannel 5 SkyNet camera captured the stunning moment when the Cadillac CT5 came speeding down west Main Street into the Lebanon town square.

The speeding car hits the roundabout, takes flight, decapitates the light poles and barely misses the statue of General Robert Hatton. The vehicle then flips and skids a full block before coming to a stop.

Police said the driver Brandin Veloz, 21, and passenger Daniela Jusepe, 21, survived. Both were hospitalized.

In their wake, there was plenty of damage.

A large window was shattered at a corner law office.

"So, this is a hole in the wall where a spindle from fencing around Gen. Hatton came in and was laying here," said attorney Jeff Cherry, pointing to the damage inside the building.

He was stunned to see the level of damage but knows it could have been worse. Cherry guessed the driver and passenger must have been surprised by the roundabout. The driver was from Nashville.

Investigators tell him it's a miracle no one was killed.

"You traveling at a 30 mph zone coming up on the square at what appeared to be 100 miles per hour speeds."

Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The town square is open to traffic but will need some repair work.

The driver is hospitalized in serious condition. The passenger has minor injuries.

Criminal charges are pending.

