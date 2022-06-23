Watch
Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95

Mike McCarn/AP
FILE - Hall of Fame inductee Bruton Smith entertains the crowd as his son, Marcus Smith, left, looks on during NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016. Bruton Smith, a North Carolina native and entrepreneur who fell in love with auto racing and parlayed it into a career as an eccentric and successful promoter, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, of natural causes. He was 95. His death was confirmed by Speedway Motorsports, the company he founded and owns and operates 11 race tracks across the United States. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Posted at 9:35 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 22:35:36-04

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Fame promoter and track Bruton Smith has died at the age of 95.

His company, Speedway Motorsports, said he died of natural causes.

Smith started promoting races in the 1940s and built one of the biggest companies in the racing industry. Speedway Motorsports currently owns 11 facilities across the United States, from Sonoma, California, to Charlotte, North Carolina.

NASCAR races this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, a track that was purchased by Speedway Motorsports last year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
