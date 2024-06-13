Spending Father's Day in Nashville? Here's some fun things to do with dad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Father's day is coming up, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate your dad in Nashville!

We've compiled some to make it easy for you.

Classic Cars at Cheekwood

June 15 and 16: Vintage motorcycles and classic cars line up in Cheekwood over the Father's Day weekend. You can reserve tickets online and stop by for the cars, a barbershop quartet, local food trucks and more. The whole family is welcome, there are also hands-on activities catered to kids.

Father of the Bride at Franklin Theatre

June 16 at 7:00 p.m. — The Franklin Theatre is showing Father of the Bride, a family classic, and you can reserve tickets online.

Father's Day Museum Fun Day

June 16, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Dads get into the Lane Motor Museum for free on Father's Day this year! It's located at 702 Murfreesboro Pike. It includes free vault tours, free rides in select museum cars, and in-museum demonstrations.

Father's Day weekend at KOA Resort

June 13 to 16 — KOA Campground will have live music, make-your-own cards, train rides, tie dye souvenirs and crafts to celebrate Father's Day. More details on their website.

LIV Golf Father's Day Hang

June 16, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. — Celebrate with a round of minigolf on a rooftop with LIV Golf at Harriet's. There are also live DJs and concerts from Dan + Shay and Michael Maracagi. Tickets online.

Father's Day Afternoon Tea

June 16, 2:00 p.m. — The Hermitage Hotel is offering tea sandwiches, scones, and pastries just for dad, as well as a shoe shine in the famous men's room. Tickets online.

Father's Day on the Rocks

June 16, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Bourbon Sky Terrace is hosting a toast to dad 34 stories above downtown Nashville in their cocktail lounge. Learn how to create the smoked A5 Old Fashioned, taste high-end bourbons, enjoy some snacks and get a gift. $175 Tickets online.

