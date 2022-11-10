Watch Now
Spicing up campus: Austin Peay launches new brands of hot sauce

Austin Peay State University launched its own brands of hot sauce Wednesday: Stacheville Sting and Govs Valiant Verde.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 10, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Austin Peay State University launched its own brands of hot sauce Wednesday: Stacheville Sting and Govs Valiant Verde.

One is red, with a nod to the school's mascot. The other is milder and green, honoring the significant military community both on-campus and in Clarksville and Montgomery County.

They result from several months of coordination with Tennessee-based company, Two Heads Hot Sauce.

The sauces are official "Pick Tennessee Products," meaning the peppers and other ingredients are sourced in the state.

They are gluten-free and low in sodium, with no sugar added.

You can buy them online or at the University bookstore and campus convenience stores.

