Spire branding rolls out in Tenn. for former Piedmont customers

(WTVF) — Middle Tennessee natural gas customers are beginning to see a new name and logo in their communities as Spire officially rolls out its branding across the region on June 1.

Spire, which completed its acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas’ Tennessee business from Duke Energy on March 31, said customers in Nashville and surrounding communities will now see Spire branding on service technicians, identification badges and fleet vehicles.

Field technicians will wear orange and gray shirts with the Spire logo, carry Spire ID badges and drive vehicles displaying the Spire logo. Some customer communications, including door tags used by field technicians, have also been updated with Spire branding.

The company said it wants to raise awareness and ease confusion as customers physically see the new gas provider for the first time.

“Throughout our integration of the Tennessee business, we are committed to providing customers as seamless a transition as possible,” Spire Tennessee President Joe Hampton said. “While the name and logo are different, we’re there to provide customers the same great experience with Spire that they’ve enjoyed with Piedmont.”

Customers who see a Spire employee working at or near their home or business are encouraged to ask for an identification badge if they have questions. Spire said all employees will have Spire ID badges.

For now, billing will remain unchanged. Piedmont Natural Gas will continue providing billing and account services on behalf of Spire during the transition.

Customers will not see changes to their bills, account numbers or payment methods at this time. They should also continue calling Piedmont at 800-752-7504 for emergencies and customer service.

The full transition to Spire is expected to be complete by summer 2027.

Click here for more information about Spire.