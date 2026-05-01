Spirit Airlines making plans to cease operations as soon as Saturday

Spirit Airlines is making plans to cease operations this weekend barring a last minute intervention, according to CBS News.
CBS reported the negotiations over a $500 million dollar government aid package have remained stalled.
Spirit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy twice in less than a year. They first filed in November 2024, emerged in March 2025, and then filed again in August 2025.
Recently, President Trump said he was weighing a taxpayer-funded takeover of the airline with the intent of reselling the carrier after oil prices drop.
RELATED: Trump considers a taxpayer takeover of Spirit Airlines and would aim to resell carrier
Spirit is continuing normal operations Friday.
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You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!
- Carrie Sharp