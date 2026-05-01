Spirit Airlines making plans to cease operations as soon as Saturday

Spirit Airlines is making plans to cease operations this weekend barring a last minute intervention, according to CBS News.

CBS reported the negotiations over a $500 million dollar government aid package have remained stalled.

Spirit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy twice in less than a year. They first filed in November 2024, emerged in March 2025, and then filed again in August 2025.

Recently, President Trump said he was weighing a taxpayer-funded takeover of the airline with the intent of reselling the carrier after oil prices drop.

RELATED: Trump considers a taxpayer takeover of Spirit Airlines and would aim to resell carrier

Spirit is continuing normal operations Friday.