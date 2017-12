NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. - While millions of gifts will be unwrapped this Christmas, millions of donations were collected this month during the season of giving.

The True Meaning of Christmas Tour by The Village United Methodist Church traveled to 21 cities in 16 states collecting food for a local school backpack program, and Nolensville was their last stop.

People were rushing to Kroger on Christmas Eve, and they were greeted by strangers and hot chocolate. The tour was accepting donations.

"Christmas gives us that opportunity, maybe even that excuse, to be generous and to do good things for other people,” said Ryan Dunn, of United Methodist Church.

Next to them, non-profit Round Up for Nolensville was on hand for even more collections.

"So there's a saying here, 'small town, big heart,’ and it really is true here in Nolensville,” said Amber Mohr, Round Up For Nolensville President. “It's a very giving community. All you have to do is ask, and the entire community comes out in full force when they know that there's a need."

For this effort, businesses and individuals were encouraged to donate the 24 most needed food and household items in a "reverse advent calendar" - giving instead of receiving.

"We are expecting to collect about $25,000 worth of food, household and hygiene items all to benefit the Nolensville food pantry,” Mohr said.

These items have been needed this time of year more than any other.

"In the time of winter in December and January when your utility bills are higher and your resources are even more strapped than they are the rest of the year, suddenly, this is a really nice blessing,” Mohr said.

And the hope has been that people will take this spirit of giving and caring about others and keep it with them throughout the year.

"We hope that those ideals of generosity and closeness and looking out for people and coming together in humanity, that that's something that takes off,” Dunn said.