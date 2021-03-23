Sportsbook operator sues over its suspension in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sports betting company has sued state officials to try to overturn their suspension of the firm's sportsbook.

Tennessee Action 24/7 on Monday filed the lawsuit targeting Tennessee Lottery officials for suspending the company last week at the outset of the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament.

The company is arguing that correct regulatory processes weren’t followed and an investigator jumped to conclusions about the level of debit card fraud that had occurred.

Lottery officials have questioned why it took more than a week for the company to notify them of the issue. The suspension remains in effect until a review finds that proper internal controls are in place.