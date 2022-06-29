NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In anticipation of the return of the 34th annual Shark Week on Discovery Channel and discovery+, a shark-themed blimp will take to the skies over Middle Tennessee and make its way toward Atlanta.

The 128-feet by 44-feet blimp will launch from the Smyrna Airport outside of Nashville on July 1 and travel approximately 250 miles per day.

It will continue its travels along the east coast, and anyone who spots the blimp is encouraged to post sightings to social media with #EastShark. A larger, West Coast shark will also be patrolling the skies from July 1 to July 30 using the tag #WestShark.

Sightings will be trackable up to the minute on the Shark Week website, including route changes affected by weather conditions.

Shark Week begins on Sunday, July 24 this year and will continue through Sunday, July 31.