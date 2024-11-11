Watch Now
Spreading Hope concert hosts annual winter supply drive for unhoused community

Spreading Hope With Keith Griner is a concert series with a purpose. On Tuesday night, the concert will host a supply drive to help Nashville's unhoused this winter.
It's happening at Live Oak (upstairs) at 7 p.m. on Veterans Day. A $10 donation is suggested.

Organizers are asking attendees to bring the following items to donate: coats, hats, gloves, thermals, socks, sweatshirts and sleeping bags.

Artists performing include: Tayler Holder, Craig Campbell, Natalie Stovall, Adam Sanders, Rebecca Brunner and more.

