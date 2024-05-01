Spring bird banding underway at Warner Park Nature Center in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Researchers and volunteers with The Warner Parks B.I.R.D. Program are completing another day of spring bird banding on Wednesday.

Their work contributes to understanding the long-term health and viability of bird populations within the park while fostering respect for birds, their habitats and nature.

The group hosts year-round banding stations at the Warner Park Nature Center, conduct cutting-edge avian research, and engage in community outreach and education to sustain and enrich birds, their habitats, and each other.

The B.I.R.D. Program is open to Warner Parks visitors and avian enthusiasts. Those interested in volunteering can find more information here.