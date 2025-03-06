Spring break is underway and BNA is getting busy!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to believe with the cold weather we're having that spring break season is already upon us.

The first full week of March means several school districts will soon be out and that means big crowds at BNA.

Thursday marks the first of several peak travel days. Those will continue throughout this weekend and the following weekends through March all the way until the last peak day on April 4.

Airport officials are encouraging travelers to sign up for their text alerts. BNA offers this, sending up to date info right to your phones about big things happening here.

That could include lane closures and alternate routes if traffic gets backed up.

A few other pieces of advice: Be sure to sign up for alerts from your airline and check the status of your flight before you head out.

We all should know to do that, but it's easy to forget when you're in a rush.

And don't forget, if you're picking someone up you can park for free for 30 minutes in the short term garage instead of circling.

