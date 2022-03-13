Spring forward! Experts recommend small adjustments to get used to change.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re an early riser, waking up Sunday morning may have been a challenge. If you haven’t already done so, make sure to move your clocks forward an hour for Daylight Saving Time.

Experts agree losing an hour of sleep during the small shift could take a toll on your health if you don’t adjust correctly.

The switch to Daylight Saving Time can lead to reduced sleep quantity and quality. Studies have found an association between the transition and short-term risks of heart attacks, strokes, traffic accidents, emergency room visits and even serious mood swings.

A lack of sleep can also affect thinking, decision making and productivity. All of these risks far outweigh a smaller number of health effects when we fall back in autumn.

Experts from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommend going to bed 15-20 minutes earlier over the next few days to try to get in missed rest. They also say to step outside and get some sunshine, it can help your body’s internal clock. Another recommendation is to try not to overload your schedule for a few days following the time shift in case you’re experiencing daytime sleepiness.