Cheekwood visitors experience tulip fields of Holland in new display

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens has kicked-off its official start to spring with its "Cheekwood In Bloom" flower display.
Spring has sprung at Cheekwood Gardens
Posted at 10:26 PM, Mar 07, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring has sprung at Cheekwood with the kick-off of its "Cheekwood in Bloom" display. In the coming days, 100,000 tulips will make their debut on the grounds and will continue to bloom over the next five to six weeks.

Cheekwood offers twelve distinct gardens spread out over its 55 acres.

Four windmills and kid-friendly "kidmills" will also be on display at the gardens as part of this year's Holland theme. "So that classic image of fields of tulips with windmills in the background is kind of what we're trying evoke here, and in fact, the tulips are planted in continuous three foot bands that wrap around the sidewalk and follow the curves of the space," said Vice-President of Gardens and Facilities, Peter Grimaldi.

The Cheekwood mansion is also featuring a new art displays called "Women to Watch" and an American impressionism exhibit.

