Spring Hill conducting 'special census' as population continues to grow

WTVF
Posted at 6:19 AM, Dec 05, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill is conducting a "Special Census" right now.

Leaders say they estimate the city has gained at least 10,000 new residents since the last federal census in 2020.

They say that could mean millions more in funding for the city so they want an updated count.

Back in 2021, Spring Hill was among not only the fastest growing cities in our state but in the top 10 of the whole nation!

To make sure you and your family are counted click here!


