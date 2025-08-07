Spring Hill faces sewer moratorium as treatment plant violations mount

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is taking action against the city of Spring Hill after years of sewage violations at its municipal treatment plant.

Spring Hill's wastewater treatment plant has been unable to keep pace with the growing city's capacity needs, leading to multiple environmental violations and a new moratorium on development.

The city has self-reported 29 sewage violations to the state, resulting in more than $65,000 in fines.

"It happens at most utilities, especially during heavy rain events where there is a big flow of extra wastewater into the plant," said Mayor Matt Fitterer.

The 5-million-gallon capacity plant has been discharging too much nitrogen from processed sewage into Richland Creek, which feeds into the Duck River.

"Given the challenges and environmental sensitivities around the Duck River, it's clear we are not going to be able to put additional effluent into the Duck River," Fitterer said.

As a result, TDEC has imposed a moratorium, preventing new development from connecting to the city's sewer system.

Sue Leuders, who lives and recreates near the treatment plant, has noticed the issues firsthand.

"We smell it on the back, around the back area — [holes] 15 and 16 aren't really nice," Leuders said while golfing at the nearby Towhee Club.

She supports the state's intervention, adding, "I'm glad the moratorium is happening because they need to think about what they're doing about it for growth and development."

For current residents, the mayor insists services won't be disrupted.

"If you're a current user of the utility, you have capacity, nothing's going to change for you," Fitterer said.

However, some residents are concerned about potential rate increases, wondering, "What's it gonna go up to or how much is it gonna go up?"

Spring Hill did implement a 30% rate increase last month, though a city spokesperson says that is unrelated to the moratorium.

The city will now develop a plan for state review to improve the wastewater treatment plant. The moratorium will remain in effect until the facility meets performance standards for twelve consecutive months.

Have questions about Spring Hill's sewer moratorium or information to share? Contact me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com. Your insights help us tell the full story.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

