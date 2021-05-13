Spring Hill food bank holds socially distant, drive-in fundraiser

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — At The Well Outreach's food pantry in Spring Hill, it's been a year of adjustments.

"The last year at The Well has been really crazy," Executive Director Shelly Sassen said. "Everything has changed this year from how we feed our families from a traditional pantry and now through a drive-thru pantry."

Sassen is no stranger to change. Two years ago, she changed course and left her marketing job to help others through Spring Hill nonprofit.

"I started volunteering with the homeless through my church and through that love of helping others I found The Well Outreach, hoping to make a difference in both Maury and Williamson counties," she explained.

Over the last year, as the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic continued, the food bank has seen a change in need.

"We've been up as much as 100 to 130% more families served," Sassen said.

This week, another adjustment will be on display as the organization hosts a drive-in concert to raise money.

"Last year with COVID we didn't know what to do as far as fundraising, so we had to pivot and we came up with the concept of doing a drive in concert," Sassen said. "We are really excited this weekend to do a drive in concert with Casting Crowns."

Sassen said she hopes the concert can do more than help families in need and that it will inspire the community, as well.

"It's going to be a great night of hope for our community," she said.