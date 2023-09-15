Spring Hill GM plant workers ready to strike when given green light as thousands protest for better pay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of United Auto Workers members walked off the job to protest for better wages and other accommodations Friday morning.

Workers at the GM plant in Spring Hill say they're ready to strike, as soon as they're asked.

According to GM, the Spring Hill plant has 3,777 workers. In a post on Facebook, they mentioned they could walk out at any moment. Shortly after the UAW’s contract negotiation deadline, thousands of workers at three plants across the country kicked off the strike with signs in hand, calling for better wages.

Workers at the Spring Hill Plant took to social media saying they support these members and stand ready to answer the call to strike and walk off the job when they get word from their union. The UAW says instead of striking all plants at once, select locals will be called on to walk out and those who are not called will keep working without a contract.

As time goes on more will be called to join in on the strike if automakers don't step in with a deal. The UAW says this gives them maximum leverage to fight and win a fair contract.

According to reports, the strikes happened at certain plants to preserve the UAW's budget to support those who are not working. It could quickly drain if all workers across the country strike at once.

GM has invested more than 3 billion dollars in the Spring Hill plant since 2013 for production. Stopped production could cause a big hit to auto makers and the local economy if they join the strike.