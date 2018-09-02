Spring Hill High School Football Coach Passes Away

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - Officials with Spring Hill High School confirmed the death of Coach William Fisher.

They stated Coach Fisher passed away Sunday morning. Details of his passing had not been released.

The Spring Hill High School administration released the following statement:

“All of us at Spring Hill High School are deeply saddened by the news of Coach Fisher’s passing. Please keep Coach Fisher’s family, Spring Hill HS Football Team, and the entire Spring Hill HS family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher’s funeral arrangements will be released as soon as they’re available, according to school officials.