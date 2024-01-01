Spring Hill house catches on fire due to fireworks, authorities say

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fireworks disposed of in a trashcan are the reason for a garage and attic fire in Spring Hill.

Crews went to the home in the Cobblestone subdivision around 11 p.m. Sunday after the homeowner noticed the fire and got all of his family out safely.

Spring Hill fire officials said an electrical line against the home also created a challenge for firefighters, but they were helped by Middle Tennessee Electric. Crews confined the fire to the garage and attic areas.

Fire officials cautioned always to ensure fireworks have been completely extinguished before disposal.