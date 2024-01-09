Spring Hill is asking residents to fill out a special census

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill is conducting a special census to get an up-to-date population count for the city.

Since the last census in 2020, the city is estimated to have increased in population by around 10,000 people, according to their website. They say this could earn the city an additional $2 million in funding.

They hope to put some of the funding towards hiring additional firefighters and public safety staff, street maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

As of 3 days ago, only 18% of the population completed the census. If you have not completed it, you can fill out the information form online. They are also regularly updating their Facebook with more information.