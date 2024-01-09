Spring Hill is asking residents to fill out a special census

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill is conducting a special census to get an up-to-date population count for the city.
Since the last census in 2020, the city is estimated to have increased in population by around 10,000 people, according to their website. They say this could earn the city an additional $2 million in funding.
They hope to put some of the funding towards hiring additional firefighters and public safety staff, street maintenance and infrastructure improvements.
As of 3 days ago, only 18% of the population completed the census. If you have not completed it, you can fill out the information form online. They are also regularly updating their Facebook with more information.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson