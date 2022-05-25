Spring Hill leaders lift water conservation rules

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill leaders announced Wednesday that the city is lifting its water conservation efforts.

“The City of Spring Hill has replenished its reserve water levels due to the actions we took last week, following my seven-day emergency declaration," Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman said. “Reserves are sufficient to allow the city to turn irrigation meters back on. Staff began the process last night and will continue working on this project throughout the day. We must keep ample reserves to fight potential multiple fires simultaneously and support other uses. The new water booster station will be online as early as July. We now return to the regular, seasonal lawn watering schedule. Thank you to fellow residents for all you have done.”

The following are details of the annual watering policy for Spring Hill residents: