Spring Hill lottery player wins $37.37 million Lotto America jackpot

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lucky lottery player in Spring Hill, Tennessee, has won the Lotto America jackpot of $37.37 million after matching all numbers in Saturday night's drawing.

The Tennessee Education Lottery will announce additional information as it becomes available. Officials remind the winner to sign the back of the ticket and contact the Lottery's office during business hours.

The cash value of the winning ticket is estimated at $16.8 million.

