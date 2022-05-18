Spring Hill mayor signs emergency order to maintain water reserves

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill officials are asking residents to reserve water for everyday uses as the city is attempting to maintain water for homes and fire suppression.

Mayor Jim Hagaman issued an emergency declaration order Wednesday to curtail water for the next seven days to reestablish peak-season water reserves. The issue stems from the upshot in usage during the last several weeks.

The Spring Hill Fire Department must have 40 million gallons in reserve to handle multiple fire scenarios at the same time. City leaders said that level dipped under that level. Leaders said the issue was exacerbated because of the lack of components for a new water booster station near Spring Hill High Schools.

The water declaration asks residents to refrain from using water to fill swimming pools, irrigate grass or washing cars.