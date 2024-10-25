Watch Now
Spring Hill Police alert public during search for armed suspect

Colin Harless wanted pic and location.jpg
Spring Hill Police Department
Spring Hill Police are searching for Colin Harless, 23 years old
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Spring Hill Police Department issued a warning Thursday night for anyone in the area of Maury Hill Street and Spring Hill Elementary School during their search for a wanted man armed with a handgun.

The suspect is identified as Colin Harless, 23, and police say he is wanted for violating an order of protection. The alert by Spring Hill police describe Harless as a 5' 9" male weighing 160 lbs., last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Police say Harless is armed with a .45 caliber handgun and is on foot, possibly hiding in the woodline in the Evans Park area. The public is advised to avoid the area and not to approach Harless if you see him.

Anyone who sees Harless should contact 911 immediately.

