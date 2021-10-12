Watch
Spring Hill police arrests two with kidnapping charges

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill Police Department officers arrested two male suspects this week in connection with an alleged kidnapping in the city.

SHPD handled the kidnapping report Oct. 10, when spoke to witnesses who said that their 17-year-old friend was taken in a vehicle against her will by two subjects.

Later on, SHPD officers located the vehicle traveling on Duplex Road and a traffic stop was initiated, according to a media release.

The alleged victim and two 20-year-old males were inside of the vehicle, police said. Based on the investigation, officers placed the two males under arrest and charged them with kidnapping. They were taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Police said the parties involved know each other. The alleged victim was not chosen at random.

