Spring Hill police in search of Quick Mart robbery suspect

Spring Hill Police Department
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 09:25:49-05

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A unidentified suspect is wanted following a robbery at a gas station in Spring Hill Friday night. Spring Hill police have requested assistance in finding him.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery call at the Quick Mart at 5414 Main Street. The suspect entered the store with a handgun partially concealed by a towel and took cash from the store.

Witnesses described the suspect as a six foot tall Black male, weighing around 250 pounds. The suspect was wearing gray Nike shoes, blue jeans and a black shirt over a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can submit an anonymous tip here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
