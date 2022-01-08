Spring Hill police in search of Quick Mart robbery suspect

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A unidentified suspect is wanted following a robbery at a gas station in Spring Hill Friday night. Spring Hill police have requested assistance in finding him.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery call at the Quick Mart at 5414 Main Street. The suspect entered the store with a handgun partially concealed by a towel and took cash from the store.

Spring Hill Police Department SHPD robbery suspect

Witnesses described the suspect as a six foot tall Black male, weighing around 250 pounds. The suspect was wearing gray Nike shoes, blue jeans and a black shirt over a blue hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can submit an anonymous tip here.