Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Spring Hill police respond to reported shooting, call deemed swatting

Police
WPIX
Police
Posted

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after responding to a reported shooting at a home on Rain Meadow Court.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department, officers were dispatched to the residence this afternoon following a call reporting a shooting. When officers entered the home, they determined there were no victims.

Authorities said the call is believed to be a “swatting” incident — a malicious act involving false emergency reports intended to trigger a large law enforcement response.

Swatting calls often describe severe or ongoing crises at a specific location, creating confusion and potentially dangerous situations for both residents and responding officers.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said there is no danger to the public.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

You might miss golf's biggest event - find out why.