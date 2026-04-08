Spring Hill police respond to reported shooting, call deemed swatting

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after responding to a reported shooting at a home on Rain Meadow Court.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department, officers were dispatched to the residence this afternoon following a call reporting a shooting. When officers entered the home, they determined there were no victims.

Authorities said the call is believed to be a “swatting” incident — a malicious act involving false emergency reports intended to trigger a large law enforcement response.

Swatting calls often describe severe or ongoing crises at a specific location, creating confusion and potentially dangerous situations for both residents and responding officers.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police said there is no danger to the public.