Spring Hill Police warn of recent home rental scam

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill Police are reminding people to stay aware of a home rental scam they are seeing come around again.

Their biggest warning is if the price is too good to be true, it probably is.

In a recent case, a victim found a home for rent through Facebook Marketplace. He received a code from the online real estate website, OpenDoor, after contacting the person on the listing.

The victim was able to open the door to the house with the code and had sent $1,200 to the suspect who sent him a lease agreement to sign. It turned out, the house was for sale, not for rent.

OpenDoor is listed on the Better Business Bureau's website as a legitimate company, but with more than 240 customer reviews from people who said they were scammed, it is sitting at one star.

The Spring Hill police department has warned people before about similar home rental scams that originate on Facebook Marketplace.

Some tips from the Federal Trade Commission to avoid this: do your online research on the rental company and of the home itself; compare prices – it could be a red flag if the rent is way cheaper than other rentals in the area; take a tour and ask for identification from the rental agent you are speaking with; and never pay with cash, wire transfers, or gift cards.

Spring Hill Police say if you fall victim to a rental scam...report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center. We have that linked for you on our website, NewsChannel5.com.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.