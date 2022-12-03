Spring Hill receiving more jobs as battery plant expands

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — LG Energy Solution and General Motors announced Friday it will expand their Spring Hill battery cell manufacturing operations, according to state officials.

This increase will mean 400 more jobs at Ultium Cells. When the plant is fully operational, it will have a 1,700-people workforce in Maury County. Production at the 2.8-million-square-foot facility will begin in late 2023.

“This investment will allow us to provide our customer GM more battery cells faster and support GM’s aggressive EV launch plan in the coming years," said Tom Gallagher, vice president of operations at Ultium Cells. "Ultium Cells is taking the appropriate steps to support GM’s plan for more than one million units of EV capacity in North America by mid-decade. We appreciate the support the state of Tennessee, Maury County and Spring Hill has shown Ultium Cells, and that support is playing an important role in making this expansion investment possible in our Spring Hill facility.”

The Tennessee facility will supply battery cells to General Motors’ Spring Hill assembly plant for the production of the Cadillac LYRIQ and other GM Ultium Platform-based electric vehicles.

This 400 jobs investment totals $275 million, and adds to an existing $2.3 billion investment announced in 2021.