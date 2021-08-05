Spring Hill teen recounts shark bite while on vacation in North Carolina

SPRING HILL, Tenn (WTVF) — A fun day in the ocean ended with a trip to the emergency room for one Middle Tennessee teenager after he was bitten by a shark.

The family was on vacation last month in North Carolina when he was bitten. Arik Nekrasov says he's just glad he was able to get away.

"Basically, we were just chilling in the waves and whatever and, I felt a strange sensation of like something like, I guess, kind of like, very, almost needles, kind of like sinking in," said Arik. "So, I drugged my leg away and started running, and called out to my family to get out of the water as well."

They were at Wrightsville Beach, and thankfully, they were able to find help quickly.

"We ran to the shore, and my mom put pressure on the wound and we got the lifeguards," Arik said.

His mother says she's thankful the bite wasn't as bad as it could have been.

"He got 15 stitches, but we still always his leg, you know, it bit him on the calf so we're definitely very thankful it was not worse," said Rachel Nekrasov.

The stitches came out this week and Arik has about a two-week recovery time.

The odds of being bitten by a shark in the U.S are about one in four million, which is why Arik says he can't wait to get back in the water.

"I mean, why not it’s rare so chances of it happening again are pretty low."

The family says the doctor told them he believes Arik was bitten by a three to four-foot-long shark.