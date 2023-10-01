Spring Hill UAW members to stand in solidarity with Memphis members.

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Members of the United Auto Workers union who work at the General Motors plant in Spring Hill have not been called to join the strike yet, but they are going to support other workers in Tennessee who have been.

Memphis UAW members were called to picket a little over two weeks ago, and Sunday there is a call for Spring Hill workers to join them.

The Spring Hill union said members will head out at 8:30 Sunday morning from Union Hall.

The group asked for as many other members who can to join. Those who cannot can donate snacks and water to show support as members stand in solidarity with the Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution Center workers.

This is going into the third week since the UAW has called different locations throughout the country to "Stand Up and Strike" for better pay in their contracts.

UAW members in Spring Hill have been watching and waiting for the call to join the picket lines.

As of right now, 25 thousand union members across the U.S. are on strike according to the Spring Hill UAW.

If members in Spring Hill go on strike, that would affect 3,500 GM plant employees, but for now, production is running as normal until that call to join the strike is made.