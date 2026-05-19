Spring Hill's Harvey Park to become fully accessible playground

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring Hill parks commissioner Mary Ann Lapenta pushed for the change after identifying a gap in accessible play spaces for families.

Spring Hill is transforming Harvey Park into a fully accessible playground, a project driven by parks and recreation commissioner Mary Ann Lapenta, who turned personal experience into community action.

The renovation will replace all existing equipment and expand the park's footprint, enclosed by a new fence.

It will also include:



A larger 13, 760 sq ft. play area with full turf surfacing

15 slides

17climbers

15 interactive/ sensory panels

2 Mommy & Me swings, a saucer swing, 3 belt swings & an inclusive swing

4 musical instruments

108' of ramp

3,280 sq ft of shade

2 wheelchair accessible pieces with movement

4 benches: 2 stationary & 2 swinging

46 elevated activities

34 elevated activities accessible by transfer

26 elevated activities accessible by ramp

Fully fenced

Toddler play area

"We're going to have a fence around the whole entire park; it's going to be a little larger in area than what you see now, and all the equipment will be replaced," Lapenta said.

Lapenta's push for the project grew out of her own family's needs. After identifying the gap in accessible play spaces, she moved quickly.

"Right after that, I already set up to meet with the Parks and Rex board and presented to them," Lapenta said.

She then joined the board to keep advocating for families with different needs, saying the community deserved a dedicated space.

"Will they be accepted or will they have this thing to the side where no one else is or kids gonna be playing on the one piece of equipment my child needs," Lapenta said. "To have that be off the table. It's just.. to not have that load attached to a place. It's just really cool, and it makes me happy to see people already identify with that."

Harvey Park visitors have welcomed the news. Kathie Higgs, who visited the park, said the change is long overdue.

"All children deserve a place where they can go and feel welcome and like they fit in and there's something for them to do," Higgs said.

Lapenta said the project reflects a broader commitment to the people who call Spring Hill home.

"This effort is an example of just really prioritizing community spaces for people who live here and call Spring Hill their home," Lapenta said.

The city has already contracted with a company to build the playground. The project needs final review in June.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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