SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Springfield authorities are now investigating after finding a dead man on the railroad tracks.

Both police and fire departments went to the scene Wednesday around 2 p.m. after a call involving a pedestrian and a train.

Emergency personnel found the man, Steven G. Traughber, 48, at least one-third of a mile southeast of the West Hillcreast Drive and Industrial Drive railroad crossing.

No further details were available at this time.