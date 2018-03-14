Springfield Man Arrested For Stealing Money From Former Employer
TBI Reports He Took More Than $250K
3:07 PM, Mar 14, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Springfield man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars from his former employer.
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating 49-year-old David Kent Vaughn on November 14 and discovered he allegedly stole funds from R.E. West Transportation Company in Ashland City from February 2016 to October 2017.
Reports stated Vaughn allegedly used company credit cards for unapproved purchases and wrote electronic checks for cash under false pretenses.
The Cheatham County Grand Jury returned an indictment on March 6 in the case. Vaughn was charged with one count of theft over $250,000.
He was arrested Wednesday and was lodged in the Cheatham County Jail on a $76,000 bond.